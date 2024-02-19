Seattle Storm introduce new star players at morning press conference

SEATTLE — In an early morning press conference Monday, the Seattle Storm introduced their newest players to the media.

Among them, Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins Smith, two veterans with 14 All-Star appearances between them.

Diggins Smith was on maternity leave last season and said she couldn’t wait to get started with her new teammates.

Ogwumike won the league MVP in 2016.

They said they decided to come to Seattle and create a “superteam” with Jewel Loyd.

Watch KIRO 7′s Chris Francis interview with Nneka Ogwumike below.

VIDEO: Chris Francis speaks with Seattle Storm's Nneka Ogwumike

©2024 Cox Media Group