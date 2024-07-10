A’ja Wilson’s first career 20-20 game helps the Aces beat the Storm 84-79

A’ja Wilson had 24 points and 20 rebounds for her first career 20-20 game and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm 84-79 on Wednesday.

It was the 21st 20-20 game in WNBA history.

Jackie Young scored 27 points, including a 3-pointer from the corner with 4:32 left in the third quarter to give Las Vegas a 48-45 lead. Young also scored on Las Vegas’ next three possessions, during a personal 9-0 run, to build a 54-45 advantage.

Wilson sank a contested jumper from the free-throw line with 48.2 seconds left for an 82-76 lead. Jewell Loyd was fouled on a 3-point attempt at the other end, and she made all three free throws to pull Seattle within three points.

The Storm had a good opportunity to tie it on their final possession, but Nneka Ogwumike was short on an open 3-pointer and Loyd was well off on a heave from distance. Wilson secured the rebound and made two free throws.

Wilson had a scary moment when she was accidently struck in the nose by Ogwumike in the third quarter and had to leave the court. She returned a few possessions later.

Las Vegas (14-7) improved to 8-1 this season with Chelsea Gray in the lineup.

Gray finished with 11 points and six assists, and Kelsey Plum added 13 points for Las Vegas. Wilson had a double-double midway through the third quarter despite starting 3 of 10 from the field. Wilson set a career high for rebounds.

Loyd scored 28 points for Seattle (14-8). Skylar Diggins-Smith had 16 points and eight assists, and Ezi Magbegor had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Nneka Ogwumike finished with just nine points to end her streak of 23 straight games in double figures.

Las Vegas was held to 30 first-half points, its second-lowest output of the season behind 28 against the Storm on June 7.

