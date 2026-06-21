Scheffler gets some help from Clark, but can't take advantage at the US Open

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — Scottie Scheffler got part of what he needed — a crack in Wyndham Clark's game that might have kickstarted his own run at completing the career Grand Slam.

But Scheffler never nailed down the other part — namely, applying any pressure of his own on the player who left the door open Sunday at the U.S. Open before sneaking away with the win.

While Clark hung on to beat Sam Burns by one shot and capture his second title in four years in the toughest test in golf, Scheffler will wait another year for a chance to fill that last hole on his Grand Slam resume.

“I felt close again,” Scheffler said. “It's just little things here and there.”

With Clark struggling most of the day, the world’s No. 1 player celebrated his 30th birthday by making a grand total of two birdies over a round of 1-over 71 at Shinnecock Hills. He actually beat Clark by two shots in their final-pairing showdown. But he came in trailing by six.

In a more telling sign of the opportunity he could not cash in on, Scheffler started as the best bet to reel in Clark among those jammed in a four-way tie for second heading into the round. He left in a three-way deadlock for fourth, passed up by Burns (67) and left behind by fellow birthday boy Tom Kim, who shot 70 and finished alone in third.

Scheffler's struggles were all part of a strange day and a strange vibe around Shinnecock. It was filled with lots of cheers for everything he did well, but also cheers for Clark's mishaps — the product of a New York crowd familiar with Clark's history of smashing a locker at Oakmont last year out of frustration.

"You like seeing the fans cheer for you," Scheffler said. “I think sometimes it can get a little too much when balls are kind of going off greens and you start hearing cheers. That felt a bit much to me.”

It never really led to momentum, though, for the Texan, who won the British Open last year and put himself in position to become the seventh player to complete the career Grand Slam. He'll have to wait until next year at Pebble Beach. On Sunday at Shinnecock, he spent most of the day stuck in neutral.

His chances to mount a comeback got delayed on the par-3 seventh, where he needed two shots from a bunker and a 15-foot putt just to save bogey. That kept him within four of Clark. But he never drew closer than three.

Scheffler's last, best chance might have been on the par-5 16th, when Clark teed off into the thick fescue and Scheffler was in perfect shape in the fairway. But Scheffler hit driver off the deck into the rough and Clark hit a fantastic shot back into the fairway. When Clark made birdie there to Scheffler's par, the lead was five and it was a two-man contest between Clark and Burns, who was playing three groups ahead.

"He showed what he’s made of there with a great birdie on 16," Scheffler said. “Wyndham has a pretty good -- I don’t know if 'escapability is the right word — but he’s, I would say, a very underrated scrambler.”

With the tip of his cap, Scheffler also gave a nod to reality: He lost this tournament over the first two and half days — or maybe even over the first nine holes, where he made the turn at 3 over after a three-putt from 30 feet for double-bogey on No. 8.

Two months ago, Scheffler overcame a similarly slow start at the Masters and made a Sunday charge to finish one shot shy of Rory McIlroy in what would have been an unprecedented comeback from 12 strokes down heading into the weekend.

This time, Scheffler was eight back of Clark after the first day.

“I’ve been pretty good in first rounds over the last few years, and for some reason, the sharpness just hasn’t been there early in tournaments,” Scheffler said. “I haven’t had those leads that I’ve needed in order to win tournaments. I’ve been playing catch-up all year.”

And so, Scheffler heads into the defense of his British title still with four majors to his name, but no U.S. Open. One thing those wins have in common: He has had at least a share of the lead heading into the final round of all of them.

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