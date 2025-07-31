Report: Eugenio Suárez traded back to Mariners

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners may have a familiar face back on the roster, according to ESPN and MLB.com.

The sources told the outlets that slugging third basemen Eugenio Suárez is back in Seattle from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Suárez played for Seattle from 2022-23 before being dealt to Arizona in November 2023.

The clubs have not confirmed the deal.

According to MLB.com, Suárez was the most coveted bat on the market leading up to the deadline, thanks to a power display in his age-33 season that has him among baseball’s leaders in home runs (36) and RBIs (87).

If the deal goes through, it’s unknown at this time who Seattle is sending to Arizona in return.

It’s the team’s second big trade with Arizona in the last week,as it acquired first baseman Josh Naylor previously.

This is a developing story.

KIRO 7 will have updates.

