Sports

Padres rally past Diamondbacks 6-4 in Mexico City as Miller sets club record for scoreless streak

By CARLOS RODRIGUEZ
Mexico Padres Diamondbacks Baseball San Diego Padres' Manny Machado, left, is congratulated after scoring against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Mexico City, Saturday, April 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) (Fernando Llano/AP)
By CARLOS RODRIGUEZ

MEXICO CITY — Ty France homered twice and Gavin Sheets hit a two-run single during a four-run seventh inning as the San Diego Padres rallied past the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Saturday in Mexico City.

Mason Miller pitched a perfect ninth for his 10th save, extending his scoreless streak to 34 2/3 innings dating to last season and breaking the previous Padres record set by reliever Cla Meredith with 33 2/3 innings in 2006.

The hard-throwing Miller hasn’t allowed a run since Aug. 5, 2025. It's the eighth-longest shutout streak by a major league reliever since 1961.

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