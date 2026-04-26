Padres rally past Diamondbacks 6-4 in Mexico City as Miller sets club record for scoreless streak

MEXICO CITY — Ty France homered twice and Gavin Sheets hit a two-run single during a four-run seventh inning as the San Diego Padres rallied past the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Saturday in Mexico City.

Mason Miller pitched a perfect ninth for his 10th save, extending his scoreless streak to 34 2/3 innings dating to last season and breaking the previous Padres record set by reliever Cla Meredith with 33 2/3 innings in 2006.

The hard-throwing Miller hasn’t allowed a run since Aug. 5, 2025. It's the eighth-longest shutout streak by a major league reliever since 1961.

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