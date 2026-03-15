Novak Djokovic withdraws from the Miami Open because of a right shoulder injury

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Miami Open with a right shoulder injury, tournament officials announced Sunday.

Djokovic is a six-time winner of the Miami event and an eight-time finalist. Both those marks are tied with Andre Agassi for all-time tournament men's singles records.

Djokovic, ranked No. 3 in the world, lost to Jakub Menšík in last year's Miami final. Djokovic won the tournament in 2007, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016, plus made another trip to the final in 2009.

The men's draw for the tournament will be released Monday.

Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam tournament winner, played last week at Indian Wells and reached the fourth round in singles and the second round of doubles. He reached the final at the Australian Open earlier this year, losing to Carlos Alcaraz.

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