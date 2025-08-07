‘We’re not trolling’: PETA urges Kraken to stop fishing after mascot Buoy’s bear encounter in Alaska

After a viral video showed the Seattle Kraken’s mascot Buoy retreating from a charging brown bear during a fly fishing trip in Alaska, animal rights group PETA is now asking the NHL team to hang up their fishing rods for good.

The footage, recorded at Brooks Falls in Katmai National Park on June 25, shows the mascot and others quickly moving away as a bear approaches their fishing group.

The bear did not make contact, and no one was injured.

The video was released by the Kraken as part of their recap of an annual community visit to Alaska.

The fishing excursion was one of several events during the team’s multi-day partnership trip with the Bristol Bay Native Corporation.

Other activities included a youth hockey camp—“Kraken Week”—hosted by the Anchorage Hockey Academy, a public “Skate with Buoy” event at a mall rink, and a special visit with 3-year-old Wish Kid Caleb.

During the visit, the team surprised Caleb and his family with a trip to Seattle in January for a Kraken home game and a VIP experience.

In response to the bear incident and the team’s fishing excursion, PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) sent a letter on August 7 to Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke urging the team to abandon fishing activities and adopt more animal-friendly outreach.

“Just like Buoy, fish feel pain and fear and value their lives,” PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk wrote. “Sports should only involve willing participants, and PETA is encouraging the Kraken to get crackin’ on kinder habits and send fishing to the penalty box.”

PETA cited a study suggesting fish experience prolonged pain when pulled from the water, even if later released, and noted that many suffer fatal injuries despite being thrown back.

The organization offered an alternative—“trash fishing”—as a cleaner and cruelty-free way for the team to engage with nature and fans.

The letter called fishing an activity that contradicts Buoy’s message on social media, which urged followers to “always respect wildlife in their natural habitat.”

PETA’s letter also promoted veganism and its environmental and health benefits, including reduced exposure to toxins like mercury and PCBs found in fish.

The group offered its free vegan starter kit to help fans make the switch.

The Kraken has not publicly responded to the letter as of Thursday afternoon.

©2025 Cox Media Group