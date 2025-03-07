Seattle Kraken trade Brandon Tanev to Winnipeg Jets

SEATTLE, Wash. — ‘Turbo’ time is over in Seattle.

The Kraken have traded fan favorite Brandon Tanev to the Winnipeg Jets.

The forward is nicknamed ‘Turbo’ because of his high energy and physical approach to hockey.

Tanev was held out of Thursday’s game against the Nashville Predators, indicating a move was likely.

In 238 games with the team, Tanev scored 41 goals and notched 32 assists.

In return, Seattle Kraken will receive a 2027 second-round draft pick.

Tanev got his National Hockey League (NHL) career start with the Jets in 2016.

A free agent after the 2018-2019 season, he left the Jets and signed with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He was selected by the Kraken during the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft in 2021 and became an inaugural member of the team.

“Brandon was an original member of the Kraken who brought high energy and grit to both ends of the ice,” said Ron Francis, General Manager of the Kraken in a news release. “He was a big part of our team, and we wish him nothing but success in Winnipeg. With this trade we are pleased to add another quality draft pick giving us even more draft capital to work with as we look to improve our team next season and beyond.”

The stunned expression on Tanev’s face on his official team head shot with the Penguins became an internet meme in 2020. He claimed to have seen a ghost when his picture was taken. Tanev recreated the expression for his Kraken headshots which quickly became a favorite in Seattle.





©2025 Cox Media Group