Seattle Kraken add five players on second day of 2025 NHL Draft

The Seattle Kraken added five more players to their roster Saturday during the second day of the 2025 NHL Draft, according to a release from the team.

After selecting forward Jake O’Brien with the eighth overall pick on the first day of the draft, the Kraken rounded out the weekend with a total of six selections: two forwards and four defensemen.

With their second-round pick (36th overall), Seattle chose defenseman Blake Fiddler from the WHL’s Edmonton Oil Kings.

Fiddler, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound blueliner, led all Oil Kings defensemen during the 2024-25 regular season with 33 points (10 goals, 23 assists) in 64 games.

A dual citizen of the United States and Canada, Fiddler has represented both nations internationally, winning gold with Canada White at the 2024 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and earning bronze with Team USA at the 2025 IIHF Under-18 World Championships.

In the third round, the Kraken selected defenseman Will Reynolds (68th overall) from the Acadie-Bathurst Titan of the QMJHL.

Reynolds recorded 14 points (4 goals, 10 assists) in 64 games last season and ranked second among Titan defensemen with 69 penalty minutes.

Seattle picked defenseman Maxim Agafonov (134th overall) in the fifth round.

Agafonov played with Tolpar Ufa in Russia, putting up 14 points in 35 regular-season games.

He also appeared in 12 games with Toros Neftekamsk earlier in the 2024-25 season.

Agafonov has played for Russia’s junior national teams since 2022, earning medals in the Under-17 World Championships and the Districts Cup.

With their first pick in the seventh round (205th overall), the Kraken selected Swedish defenseman Karl Annborn from HV71 J20.

Annborn had 24 points (3 goals, 21 assists) in 39 games and has represented Sweden internationally each of the past three seasons, earning two bronze medals and one silver in Under-17 and Under-18 competition.

Seattle’s final pick of the draft came at No. 218 overall, where they selected forward Loke Krantz from Linköping HC J20 in Sweden.

Krantz tallied 17 points (12 goals, 5 assists) in 44 games during the 2024-25 season.

He has also skated for Sweden on the international stage in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

All six players selected by Seattle in the 2025 NHL Draft are expected to attend the team’s development camp at the Kraken Community Iceplex from June 30 through July 4.

