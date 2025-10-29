Kraken’s comeback falls short as Caufield breaks franchise record in OT

Cole Caufield set a Montreal Canadiens franchise record with his 11th career overtime goal, leading his team to a 4-3 win over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night after Montreal blew a three-goal lead in the third period.

Caufield, who finished with two goals and an assist, struck just 44 seconds into overtime.

Skating behind the net, he slipped unnoticed toward the crease and beat Seattle goaltender Joey Daccord with a quick shot inside the post.

The goal gave Caufield a share of the NHL lead with nine goals this season.

The 23-year-old winger has been on a tear, recording four multigoal games this year.

His knack for clutch moments continued against Seattle—he also scored twice, including the overtime winner, when the Canadiens edged the Kraken 5-4 in their home opener on Oct. 14.

Montreal built a 3-0 lead with power-play goals from Juraj Slafkovsky and Alex Newhook, while captain Nick Suzuki tallied three assists.

Rookie goaltender Jakub Dobes stayed unbeaten at 6-0, making 18 saves as the Canadiens improved to 8-3 overall and 5-2 on the road, finishing their four-game trip with a 3-1 record.

The Kraken mounted an impressive comeback late in regulation.

Defenseman Brandon Montour scored twice, bookending a goal from Shane Wright to erase the deficit.

Montour, who had a career-high 18 goals last season, recently returned to the lineup after missing four games to be with his family following the death of his older brother, Cameron, from complications related to ALS.

Newhook continued his strong form with his third goal in five games and six points over that stretch.

Montreal controlled much of the possession game, winning 30 of 49 faceoffs and converting on both of its power-play chances.

The Kraken look to regroup when they face the New York Rangers Saturday night at Climate Pledge Arena.

