Kraken stay hot on road as Wright, Grubauer lead 5-1 win over Flames, one point out of first place

According to the Associated Press, Shane Wright scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Philipp Grubauer made 41 saves as the Seattle Kraken defeated the Calgary Flames 5-1 on Monday night.

Seattle continued its surge with its fifth straight road win and extended its overall run to 7-0-1 over the past eight games.

The Kraken improved to 19-14-7 and moved into third place in the Pacific Division, one point behind Vegas and Edmonton.

Seattle is even in games played with the Golden Knights and holds two games in hand on the Oilers.

Grubauer remained sharp during his recent stretch, winning his fourth consecutive start while allowing just one goal for the fourth straight game.

Over that span, he has faced heavy pressure, stopping 136 of 140 shots for a .972 save percentage.

Calgary opened the scoring 6:33 into the first period when Adam Klapka knocked in a rebound off a Ryan Lomberg shot.

The Flames nearly doubled the lead minutes later, but Jonathan Huberdeau was unable to score on a penalty shot after being tied up from behind by Adam Larsson on a breakaway.

Seattle answered early in the second period.

At 2:17, the Kraken capitalized on a turnover by MacKenzie Weegar, with Ryan Winterton setting up Jacob Melanson to tie the game.

That goal sparked a turnaround that carried into a dominant third period.

Wright put Seattle ahead early in the third, and the Kraken never looked back, scoring four unanswered goals in the final period.

Vince Dunn, Frederick Gaudreau and Matty Beniers all added goals to break the game open.

Seattle’s fourth line of Ben Meyers centering Winterton and Melanson continued to produce.

Melanson’s first NHL goal extended his point streak to four games, totaling one goal and three assists.

Winterton is also riding a four-game point streak with one goal and three assists.

For Calgary, Klapka accounted for the lone goal, while goaltender Dustin Wolf finished with 23 saves.

Defenseman Brayden Pachal returned to the lineup after missing 10 straight games as a healthy scratch and led both teams with nine hits.

Up next, the Kraken host the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

©2026 Cox Media Group