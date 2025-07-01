Kraken sign two-time Stanley Cup champion Matt Murray to one-year contract

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken have signed two-time Stanley Cup champion Matt Murray to a one year contract.

Murray won the Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

“Matt’s a veteran goalie with a proven track record of winning,” said General Manager Jason Botterill. “He’s a two-time Cup champion who gives us depth in goal. We’re excited to have him join our team.”

The 31-year-old spent the majority of the 2024-25 season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Toronto Marlies, where he posted a 10-5-4 record, 1.72 goals-against average, .934 save percentage and three shutouts in 21 appearances.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound netminder has appeared in 274 career regular-season games with Toronto, Ottawa and Pittsburgh.

He was selected by Pittsburgh in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft. Murray rose to stardom in the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs when he took over for an injured Marc-Andre Fleury.

©2025 Cox Media Group