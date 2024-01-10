Kraken score 3 second-period goals to pull away for 5-2 win over Sabres

Alex Wennberg, Jaden Schwartz and Matty Beniers scored second-period goals and the Seattle Kraken pulled away for their seventh consecutive win, 5-2 over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.

Yanni Gourde and Vince Dunn also scored for the Kraken and Joey Daccord made 36 saves.

Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch scored for the Sabres. Devon Levi made 21 saves.

Skinner opened the scoring 4:57 into the game when he was left all alone in the right circle and put a shot through Daccord’s legs to give Buffalo a 1-0 lead.

Gourde evened the score with 6:05 left in the first, finishing a rebound in front of the Buffalo net following a Sabres turnover.

Dunn gave the Kraken a 2-1 lead on the power play with 1:10 left in the first. Following a nice passing sequence, Dunn fired a wrist shot from the left circle to put Seattle ahead.

The teams quickly traded goals to open the second period. Tuch scored 50 seconds into the second, redirecting a shot from Skinner for his 11th goal of the season to tie it at 2. Wennberg scored on a breakaway two minutes later to restore Seattle’s lead, beating Levi with a backhand shot.

The Kraken then took control of the game, slowing the pace and capitalizing on Buffalo’s mistakes.

Schwartz made it 4-2 on a redirection with 8:26 left in the second. Schwartz was making his return to the ice after missing 16 games with an upper-body injury.

Beniers increased Seattle’s lead to 5-2 with 3:47 left in the second on a shot to the glove side. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin smashed his stick onto the Buffalo net in frustration after the goal went in.

UP NEXT

Kraken: Head to Washington on Thursday night for the second game in a six-game road trip.

Sabres: Host Ottawa on Thursday night.

