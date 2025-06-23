Kraken cut deal to send Burakovsky to Chicago for Veleno

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken announced on Saturday that they will exchange forward Andre Burakovsky for Chicago Blackhawks forward Joe Veleno.

The information on the trade came through a press release from the team.

“Andre was a valuable player for our organization during the three years he was here, and we wish him and his family the best of luck in Chicago,” said Botterill. “In return, we’ve acquired a young player with experience while also increasing our salary cap flexibility moving forward,” said Seattle Kraken General Manager Jason Botterill.

Burakovsky’s $5.5 million salary cap on the remaining two seasons of his five-year contract with the Kraken freed up money for the team next season.

Veleno joined Blackhawks last season after spending four season with the Deriot Red Wings.

Burakovsky was signed as a free agent by the Kraken on July 13, 2022.

