Seattle Kraken

Flames’ Martin Pospisil suspended 3 games for boarding Kraken’s Vince Dunn

By AP and KIRO 7 News Staff

AP Seattle Kraken forward Tye Kartye (52) fights with Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil (76) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, March 4, 2024. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) (Jeff McIntosh/AP)

By AP and KIRO 7 News Staff

Calgary Flames rookie forward Martin Pospisil was suspended for three games without pay Wednesday for boarding Seattle defenseman Vince Dunn.

Pospisil was given a major penalty and a game misconduct for hitting Dunn into the end boards from behind during the third period Monday night in Seattle’s 4-2 victory in Calgary.

The suspension will cost Pospisil $12,109. He has six goals and nine assists in 45 games this season.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read