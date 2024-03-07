Flames’ Martin Pospisil suspended 3 games for boarding Kraken’s Vince Dunn

Calgary Flames rookie forward Martin Pospisil was suspended for three games without pay Wednesday for boarding Seattle defenseman Vince Dunn.

Pospisil was given a major penalty and a game misconduct for hitting Dunn into the end boards from behind during the third period Monday night in Seattle’s 4-2 victory in Calgary.

The suspension will cost Pospisil $12,109. He has six goals and nine assists in 45 games this season.

