Flames’ Mangiapane suspended 1 game by NHL for cross-checking Kraken’s McCann

Calgary Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane was suspended for one game without pay by the NHL on Sunday for cross-checking Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann on Saturday night.

Mangiapane was assessed a match penalty midway through the first period in the Flames’ 6-3 victory in Seattle. The suspension will cost Mangiapane $30,208.

McCann was down when Mangiapane cross-checked his head into the ice. After a brief break, McCann returned to the game.

"It is important to note that we accept Mangiapane's contention that he does not intend to drive McCann's head into the ice on this play." https://t.co/YRwUXgrrR9 pic.twitter.com/JnIZNAh1at — Emerald City Hockey (@EmeraldCityHky) November 6, 2023

Mangiapane has four goals and three assists in 11 games this season.

