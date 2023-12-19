Duchene scores twice and sets up Harley’s overtime goal to give Stars 4-3 win over Kraken

Matt Duchene scored twice and assisted on Thomas Harley’s goal 2:16 into overtime that gave the Dallas Stars a 4-3 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Monday night.

Jason Robertson also scored for the Stars, who improved to 3-0-1 in their past four games.

The Kraken sent the game to overtime on Eeli Tolvanen’s 6-on-5 goal with 21.8 seconds left in regulation.

Scott Wedgewood (7-1-2) won the matchup of backup goalies with the teams’ No. 1 netminders injured. Wedgewood made 35 saves and shook off an early scare, when he dropped to the ice after taking a slap shot near his left collarbone about three minutes in.

Tomas Tatar and Matty Beniers each had a goal and an assist for the Kraken, who have lost 10 of their last 12 games (2-6-4). Joey Daccord (5-5-8) stopped 24 shots in his fourth straight start.

It was the first meeting between the teams since Dallas’ seven-game victory in the second round of last season’s Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Duchene scored 1:14 in, tapping in the puck on a 2-on-1 with Tyler Seguin. Duchene’s second goal, his 10th of the season, came 53 seconds into a delayed penalty against the Kraken at 6:20 of the second period for a 3-1 lead.

Dallas took a 2-0 lead midway through the first on its second score on the rush. Robertson scored his 10th, fed by Joe Pavelski after the play began at center ice with Roope Hintz making the initial pass from his knees.

Tatar, acquired from Colorado last Friday, scored on a rebound 32 seconds into the second period after Wedgewood’s save on Beniers to pull the Kraken to 2-1.

Beniers’ goal at 13:48 of the second was his fifth after he scored 24 last season as the runaway winner of the Calder Trophy for NHL Rookie of the Year.

Wedgewood made his third appearance in four days and second consecutive start with Jake Oettinger week-to-week with a lower-body injury sustained during Friday night’s win over Ottawa. It was the first time Wedgewood made consecutive starts this season.

Philipp Grubauer, the Kraken’s primary goalie, was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury that occurred during Saturday’s loss to Los Angeles.

Seattle forwards Jared McCann, the team leader with 14 goals, and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare didn’t play in the third period because of lower-body injuries.

Kraken: At the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday in the second stop on a four-game trip.

Stars: Host the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.

