Two former Seahawks head coaches named Hall of Fame semifinalists

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced nine semifinalists in the coaches category for the class of 2026.

Two former head coaches of the Seattle Seahawks are included in that list, Mike Holmgren (1999-2008) and Chuck Knox (1983-1991), according to a release from the Hall of Fame.

In Holmgren’s 10 seasons in Seattle, he finished with a combined 90-80 record between the regular season & playoffs, and he led the team to an appearance in Super Bowl XL (2006) before ultimately falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers 21-10.

He had previously been named as a finalist in the 2020 and 2025 HOF classes. He also won Super Bowl XXXI (1997) as head coach of the Green Bay Packers.

Chuck Knox served as head coach of the Hawks for 9 seasons from 1983 to 1991. He was the first coach to lead the Seahawks to the playoffs.

His 80-63 record made him the winningest coach in franchise history at the time before being surpassed by Holmgren and later by Pete Carroll.

He also served as the head coach for the L.A. Rams and the Buffalo Bills and was named NFL Coach of the Year in 1973, 1980, and 1984.

Knox died in 2018 at 86 years old.

Other semifinalists for the class of 2026 include Bill Belichick, Tom Coughlin, Buddy Parker, Dan Reeves, Marty Schottenheimer, George Seifert, and Mike Shanahan.

