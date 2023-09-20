Steps to Victory with Chris Francis - Week 3

Each week KIRO 7 Sports Director Chris Francis previews the Seahawks matchup with his Steps to Victory. These steps are featured weekly on the Scouting Report which airs Saturday at 730 p.m. In week three the Seahawks host the Carolina Panthers.

. The Panthers offense with rookie Bryce Young under center has struggled the first two weeks against Atlanta and New Orleans. Only 27 points. This is not the week you want the top overall pick to have his “coming out party.” Chances of that are reduced after he missed practice earlier this week with an ankle injury. But if he plays, make life difficult by mixing coverages and bringing pressure from different places. Step two STOP MILES . The first thing the Seahawks need to do to make life difficult for Young is take away Miles Sanders. The Panthers ran all over the Seahawks in a win back in December with Sam Darnold at the helm. I guarantee that film will be shown in player meetings on both sides. Seahawks run defense is ranked 13th in the league. Need to be even better than that Sunday.

. The first thing the Seahawks need to do to make life difficult for Young is take away Miles Sanders. The Panthers ran all over the Seahawks in a win back in December with Sam Darnold at the helm. I guarantee that film will be shown in player meetings on both sides. Seahawks run defense is ranked 13th in the league. Need to be even better than that Sunday. And on the other side of the ball: Step three, GENO BEING GENO. He lit up the Lions and won the game in overtime last week so we know that 2nd half against the Rams was an aberration. The Panthers want to keep a lid on the deep ball so Geno needs to take what the defense gives, find the tight ends and backs and spread the ball around. Geno should be a bigger challenge for the Panthers than Desmond Ridder and Derek Carr – Play like it Sunday!

There you go, the Seahawks STEPS TO VICTORY for Week 3!

