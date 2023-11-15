Steps to Victory - Week 11 at LA Rams!

Each week KIRO 7 Sports Director Chris Francis previews the Seahawks matchup with his Steps to Victory. These are featured on the weekly Scouting Report which airs Saturday at 730 p.m.

In Week 11, the Seahawks take their 6-3 record to Los Angeles and look for a little payback against a Rams team that pulled the upset in week one, 30-13.

So, without further ado, here are the Seahawks Steps to Victory in LA.

Step number one: No Explosives! Those are passes over 20 yards and runs over 15. It’s an area that can certainly be better for Seattle. Through 11 weeks they rank 22nd in the league, giving up 618 yards on those types of plays. A lot of them have come in just a few games, the Ravens, Commanders, and Lions all had their share, as did the Rams in Week 1. Take, for instance, the stats for receiver Tutu Atwell who had 6 catches for 119 yards. That’s a 19.8-yard average! Explosive. Bonus challenge: the Rams were without Cooper Kupp in that first game, so the Seahawks had best be ready to get after Stafford and limit the yards after catch.

Step number two: Ken Walker 100 x 2. Yards after catch/contact is an area where Ken Walker excels. That said, Sunday would be a good time for the man to get his second 100-yard rushing day of the season. He had 5 such games last year. His only 100-yard performance this year came in week 7 against the Cardinals. Yes, he had a great catch and run last week for 64, and throwing it to him is good, but you’d like to see him get more carries. 19 attempts for 64 yards vs. Washington. He’s been in that 60-yard range four times this season. That isn’t good enough and everyone on the Seahawks offensive side knows that.

And Step number three: Redemption for Geno. The passing numbers from the season opener were abysmal. Geno was 16-26 for 112 yards. The net passing yardage was just 95. His passer rating was 84 and he didn’t even turn it over in that game. That’s how bad they were on offense: just 2-9 on third downs. They had the ball just 20 minutes. Geno needs the opposite Sunday, he needs to continue to be as good as he was in last week’s 2nd half against Washington. He was nearly perfect in leading the Seahawks to a pair of touchdowns and a pair of field goals, including the game-winner on a drive that went 50 yards in the final 52 seconds.

So, there you go, the Seahawks STEPS TO VICTORY for Week 11 at the LA Rams.

