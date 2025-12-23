Six Seahawks selected to 2026 Pro Bowl

The NFL has announced that six players from the Seattle Seahawks have been selected to the 2026 Pro Bowl Games.

Quarterback Sam Darnold, linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence, kick returner Rashid Shaheed, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, defensive tackle Leonard Williams, and cornerback Devon Witherspoon were selected to represent the Hawks in this season’s Pro Bowl.

Three other teams will be sending a league-high of six players, including the San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, and Denver Broncos.

This will be the second consecutive Pro Bowl for Darnold, Smith-Njigba, and Williams, while Witherspoon was voted in for the third season in a row.

The 2026 selection will make Demarcus Lawrence a five-time Pro Bowler and the second career nod for mid-season pickup Rashid Shaheed.

This season marks the fourth year that the NFL has changed the format of the Pro Bowl from a full-contact game between the all-stars to a week-long skills competition ahead of a flag football game on February 3.

Hall of Famers Jerry Rice (NFC) and Steve Young (AFC) will coach each team for the flag football matchup.

The 2026 Pro Bowl Games will be held at Levi’s Stadium ahead of Super Bowl 60.

