Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks’ QB Darnold now questionable for Saturday’s playoff game with oblique injury

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Seahawks Panthers Football Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold passes against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones) (Rusty Jones/AP)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has been listed as questionable due to an oblique injury, according to NFL sources.

At a press conference, Darnold was asked about the injury.

According to NFL’s Ian Rapoport, Darnold said after practice he felt something in his side while he was throwing the ball.

Darnold was asked what percentage chance that he may not play on Saturday.

“Very low percentage. Closer to zero,” Darnold reportedly said.

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read