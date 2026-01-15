Seahawks’ QB Darnold now questionable for Saturday’s playoff game with oblique injury

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has been listed as questionable due to an oblique injury, according to NFL sources.

At a press conference, Darnold was asked about the injury.

According to NFL’s Ian Rapoport, Darnold said after practice he felt something in his side while he was throwing the ball.

Darnold was asked what percentage chance that he may not play on Saturday.

“Very low percentage. Closer to zero,” Darnold reportedly said.

Sam Darnold said he felt a little something in his oblique early in practice, but said he expects to play Saturday. pic.twitter.com/bWC59j0Yhc — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) January 15, 2026

©2026 Cox Media Group