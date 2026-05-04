2 charged for 2022 deadly robbery of West Seattle marijuana dealer

SEATTLE — Two men who traveled from Texas to rob a Seattle marijuana dealer were indicted by a federal grand jury for the deadly shooting.

On Nov. 2, 2022, Samuel Solomon, Carlton Pierre Mitchell, 30, and Aaron Thompson, 42, flew into Portland and drove to West Seattle to rob a man who had previously sold the men marijuana.

Court records say all three got an Airbnb to go through with the crime. Thompson hid in one of the bedrooms so that the victim would not know he was there, court records say.

All three had handguns, according to court records.

During the deal, Thompson allegedly came out of the bedroom with a firearm and told the victim not to move. Shots were fired and the victim was killed.

Investigators say Solomon ran off and got a flight back to Texas. Mitchell and Thompson allegedly took the victim’s marijuana and drove off.

Solomon, Thompson, and Mitchell were originally indicted on March 12, 2025. Solomon and Thompson were arrested in March 2025, and Mitchell made his initial appearance on the original indictment in September 2025, according to court records.

Thompson and Mitchell were recently charged, and Solomon pleaded guilty to these crimes in April. He faces a mandatory minimum of 5 years in prison at sentencing.

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