Seahawks may sign former UW star to practice squad

SEATTLE — The Seahawks may be signing former UW Husky and O’Dea High School running back Myles Gaskin to their practice squad.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news on Wednesday:

Seahawks are signing veteran running back Myles Gaskin to their practice squad. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 1, 2025

Gaskin is 28 years old.

He was born in Lynnwood and is currently in his seventh season in the NFL.

The Miami Dolphins picked him in the seventh round of the draft in 2019. He spent four seasons with the team before spending time with the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings.

He was with the Baltimore Ravens for the preseason of 2025 – but it sounds like he could be heading to Seattle.

Seattle is currently 3-1 in the NFC West.

The next game is Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. and the game will air on KIRO 7 News.

