Seahawks bringing back veteran DE Frank Clark to help on defensive line

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks are reuniting with defensive end Frank Clark, bringing the veteran back to the team he started his NFL career with.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Clark was en route to the Pacific Northwest with the intent on signing with the Seahawks. Carroll said the plan is that Clark will play on Sunday when the Seahawks host Cleveland.

Clark became a free agent after he was released by Denver earlier this month. It appeared that a reunion in Kansas City could be on the horizon for Clark, but he instead opted for a return to Seattle. The need for the Seahawks arose after Uchenna Nwosu was lost for the season to a pectoral injury suffered last Sunday against Arizona. Carroll said Nwosu will have surgery for the injury.

Clark, 30, spent his first four seasons with Seattle before being traded to Kansas City ahead of the 2019 season. Clark’s best season came in 2018 with the Seahawks when he had 13 sacks.

©2023 Cox Media Group