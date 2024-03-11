Russell Wilson to sign with Pittsburgh Steelers

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson plans to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback and one-time Super Bowl champ will sign a “team-friendly,” one-year deal where the Denver Broncos will pay $83 million of his salary while he plays for the Steelers.

Nine-time Pro-Bowl QB and former Super-Bowl champ Russell Wilson plans to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per league sources. Wilson will sign a team-friendly, one-year deal in which the Broncos will wind up paying $38 million of his salary while Wilson wears the black and… pic.twitter.com/eqQC8w0tIK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Russell Wilson played for the Seattle Seahawks for ten seasons before signing with the Denver Broncos.

After two disappointing seasons, the Broncos opted to cut Wilson.

We’ve notified QB Russell Wilson that he will be released after the league year begins March 13.



A statement from GM George Paton and HC Sean Payton: pic.twitter.com/EJO5mNMjew — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 4, 2024

One minute after Adam Schefter posted the update on X, Russell Wilson confirmed the report.

