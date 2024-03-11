Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson to sign with Pittsburgh Steelers

By KIRO 7 News Staff

FILE - Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Denver. Denver believed so strongly in Wilson that the Broncos gave him a five-year, $245 million extension before he played a game for them even though he had two years left on his deal. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) (David Zalubowski/AP)

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson plans to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback and one-time Super Bowl champ will sign a “team-friendly,” one-year deal where the Denver Broncos will pay $83 million of his salary while he plays for the Steelers.

Russell Wilson played for the Seattle Seahawks for ten seasons before signing with the Denver Broncos.

After two disappointing seasons, the Broncos opted to cut Wilson.

One minute after Adam Schefter posted the update on X, Russell Wilson confirmed the report.

