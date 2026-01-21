Marshawn Lynch hosting NFC Championship tailgate, after party

SEATTLE — Legendary Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch is hosting parties before and after the NFC Championship Game, blocks away from Lumen Field.
Lynch and Xtadium Lounge Seattle are having a tailgate starting at 11 a.m. before the Seahawks take on the Los Angeles Rams.
An after-party following the game starts at 6 p.m.
If you’re not headed to the game, you can watch with your fellow 12’s at many restaurants and bars in Seattle including:
- Bleachers - 8560 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
- Buckley’s Belltown - 2331 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98121
- Duchess - 2827 NE 55th St, Seattle, WA 98105
- Fuel Sports Bar - 8037 15th Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98117
- Fremont Dock - 1102 N 34th St, Seattle, WA 98103
- Lamplighter - 820 NW 85th St, Seattle, WA 98117
- Leny’s Place - 2219 N 56th St, Seattle, WA 98103
- Local Public Eatery - 404 Terry Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
- L.T.D. - 309 N 36th St, Seattle, WA 98103
- Ozzies - 105 W Mercer St, Seattle, WA 98119
- Reservoir Bar and Grill - 8509 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA 98115
- Salty’s on Alki - 1936 Harbor Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98126
- Touchdowns - 14622 15th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155
- The Chieftan - 908 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
- The Dog House & Grill - 5800 4th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98108
- Thomas Street Warehouse - 915 Thomas St, Seattle, WA 98109
The Seahawks Bar Alliance features dozens of businesses around the Puget Sound. For the full list of locations, visit seahawks.com/game-day/bar-alliance.
