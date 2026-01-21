Marshawn Lynch hosting NFC Championship tailgate, after party

SEATTLE — Legendary Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch is hosting parties before and after the NFC Championship Game, blocks away from Lumen Field.

Lynch and Xtadium Lounge Seattle are having a tailgate starting at 11 a.m. before the Seahawks take on the Los Angeles Rams.

An after-party following the game starts at 6 p.m.

If you’re not headed to the game, you can watch with your fellow 12’s at many restaurants and bars in Seattle including:

The Seahawks Bar Alliance features dozens of businesses around the Puget Sound. For the full list of locations, visit seahawks.com/game-day/bar-alliance.

