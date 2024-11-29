Former Jets QB Geno Smith now thriving as Seahawks’ star

Geno Smith, the Seattle Seahawks’ starting quarterback, will return to MetLife Stadium this Sunday to face his former team, the New York Jets. Smith, drafted by the Jets in 2013, has revitalized his career with Seattle after a rocky start in New York.

Smith, 34, was once seen as the Jets’ potential franchise quarterback but struggled with inconsistency and injuries during his four seasons with the team. His time in New York was overshadowed by a 2015 locker room altercation that left him with a broken jaw and ended his tenure as the starting quarterback.

Since joining the Seahawks in 2019, Smith has made an impressive comeback, earning the AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2022 and becoming a two-time Pro Bowl selection.

“I’ve always had tremendous love and respect for that organization,” Smith said of the Jets. “But as far as the whole revenge thing, that’s not on my mind.”

The matchup will also feature another MetLife returnee, Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams, who was drafted by the Jets in 2015 and spent four-and-a-half seasons with the team before being traded to the Giants. Williams, traded to Seattle last October, downplayed the idea of Sunday’s game being a “homecoming.”

For the Jets, the game follows significant changes in leadership. Owner Woody Johnson fired general manager Joe Douglas on November 19, weeks after dismissing head coach Robert Saleh. At 3-8, the Jets are nearing a 14th consecutive year without a playoff appearance.

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who turns 41 on Monday, will play out the rest of the season despite lingering knee, hamstring, and ankle injuries. Rodgers expressed his commitment to finishing strong, saying, “I’m going to enjoy them…when I take the field, when I go to practice.”

The Seahawks (6-5) come into the game with momentum. Safety Coby Bryant, named NFC Defensive Player of the Week, is emerging as a key player, highlighted by his 69-yard pick-six against Arizona last week. Bryant dedicated the play to his mother, who celebrated her birthday the same day.

The game is set to kick off Sunday at MetLife Stadium, with the Seahawks looking to solidify their playoff chances and the Jets aiming to salvage a difficult season.

©2024 Cox Media Group