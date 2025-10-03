Feeling nostalgic? Seahawks to wear throwback jerseys for 50th Season Celebration

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks are feeling a bit nostalgic.

This weekend, they’ll be wearing their throwback jerseys – as a nod to their 50th Season Celebration.

It will be the first time the Hawks wear this uniform for the 2025 season. The 1990s era jersey made a comeback in 2023. It’s royal blue and apple green, paired with a silver helmet.

They’re hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Lumen Field.

The Bucs will also be donning their retro fits – white creamsicle uniforms. The threads are an all-white design with orange numbers outlined in red and “Bucco Bruce” on the helmet.

Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m.

If you don’t have tickets to the game, don’t worry – you can watch it live on KIRO 7 News.

