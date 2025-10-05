Did your favorite Seahawks player make the Top 50?

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks are celebrating 50 years of football in the Emerald City—and with it, are honoring 50 of the teams players – past and present.

Seahawks Legends Brandon Mebane, Mack Strong, John Harris, Michael Sinclair and Fredd Young raised the 12 Flag ahead of Sunday’s matchup vs. Tampa Bay. You can watch it here.

Ahead of the 50th season, the team asked fans, media members, and internal stakeholders to vote on who they thought were the top 50 in franchise history.

To qualify, players had to:

Start in at least 45 games

Be voted to an AP All-Pro or NFL Pro Bowl team roster

Have won Seahawks Man of the Year or the Steve Largent Award

Currently lead a career major statistical category, such as most receiving yards in a career

Be part of an iconic moment in Seahawks history

At least 160 players were eligible.

So—who made the list? Here’s a look, in alphabetical order by last name:

Shaun Alexander, RB #37 Cliff Avril, DL #56 Edwin Bailey, OL 65 Doug Baldwin, WR #89 Michael Bennett, DL #72 Brian Blades, WR #89 Chad Brown, LB #94 Dave Brown, CB #94 Jeff Bryant, DL #77 Keith Butler, LB #53 Kam Chancellor, S #31 Michael Dickson, P #4 Kenny Easley, S #45 Bobby Engram, WR #84 Chris Gray, OL #62 Jacob Green, DL #79 Matt Hasselbeck, QB #8 John Harris, S #44 Steve Hutchinson, OL #76 Darrell Jackson, WR #82 Walter Jones, OL #71 Cortez Kennedy, DL #96 Dave Krieg, QB #17 Steve Largent, WR #80 Tyler Lockett, WR #16 Marshawn Lynch, RB #24 Bryan Millard, OL #71 DK Metcalf, WR #14 Brandon Mebane, DL #92 Joe Nash, DL #72 Rufus Porter, LB #97 Eugene Robinson, S #41 Jon Ryan, P #9 Richard Sherman, CB #25 Michael Sinclair, DL #70 Mack Strong, FB #38 Lofa Tatupu, LB #51 Earl Thomas III, S #29 Robbie Tobeck, OL #61 Marcus Trufant, CB #23 Max Unger, OL #60 Bobby Wagner, LB #54 Chris Warren, RB #42 Curt Warner, RB #28 Devon Witherspoon, CB #21 Russell Wilson, QB #3 John L. Williams, FB #32 K.J. Wright, LB #50 Fredd Young, LB #50 Jim Zorn, QB #10

The Seahawks host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday for their 50th Season Celebration game.

