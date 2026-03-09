Bears sign Seahawks’ Coby Bryant to 3-year deal

SEATTLE — Seahawks safety Coby Bryant is signing with the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN.

The network says he agreed to a three-year deal worth $40 million.

The 26-year-old just completed his fourth season with the Seahawks as one of two primary starting safeties working alongside Julian Love.

He isn’t the only one rumored to have moved on from the team today. Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III announced on Monday that he agreed to a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sources told The Athletic that Walker agreed to a three-year free-agent contract worth up to $45 million, including $28.7 million guaranteed.

Walker played a key role in the Seahawks’ run to the Super Bowl, finishing the postseason with 417 yards and four touchdowns.

On Monday, starting at 9 a.m., teams were allowed to begin negotiating with all unrestricted free agents—and it didn’t take long for the conversations to get underway.

As of this reporting, other Seahawks who could become free agents this week include: cornerback Josh Jobe, tackle Josh Jones, outside linebacker Boye Mafe, receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed, linebacker Chazz Surratt, cornerback Riq Woolen and receiver Dareke Young.

The Seahawks claimed Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots on February 8. The final score was 29-13.

