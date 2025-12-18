All even at 11-3 in NFC West as Seahawks, Rams meet in prime time showdown

The Seattle Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night with first place in the NFC West on the line, but they will do so without starting left tackle Charles Cross, coach Mike Macdonald said Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

Both teams enter the prime-time matchup at 11-3, tied atop the division and one game ahead of San Francisco.

A win would give either Seattle or Los Angeles a critical edge in the race for the NFC West title and potential playoff positioning.

Seattle will be forced to adjust its offensive line after Cross was ruled out with a hamstring injury suffered late in Sunday’s 18-16 win over Indianapolis.

Cross, the Seahawks’ 2022 first-round pick, had started the first 14 games of the season.

“He’s not going to be out there tomorrow,” Macdonald said. “I don’t have a time frame for you.”

Josh Jones is expected to start at left tackle in Cross’ place.

Jones has appeared in 11 games this season and previously filled in while Cross recovered from offseason finger surgery.

Thursday will be Jones’ first start since the 2023 season with Houston.

“He made the most of the opportunities in the preseason,” Macdonald said. “He did a great job of filling in for Charles when he was going through his training camp stuff.”

Jones said the left side is where he feels most comfortable, even though it has been some time since his last start.

“It feels like a long time, but preseason kind of helped with that,” Jones said. “But it has been a minute. But I’m still super excited, looking forward to it.”

Cross, now in his fourth season, has been durable during his Seahawks career. Before Thursday, he had missed just three games, all during the 2023 season because of a toe injury.

Seattle picked up his fifth-year option for 2026, guaranteeing him $17.56 million.

The Seahawks will also look for a sharper performance from quarterback Sam Darnold, who struggled in the teams’ first meeting.

Darnold threw four interceptions in a Nov. 16 loss to the Rams, a game he said still stands out as one he wants back.

“We’re excited about this challenge,” Darnold said. “Obviously, it’s a divisional game, and playing these guys last time wasn’t my best effort. I feel like as an offense, we’ve just got to continue to do what we’ve been practicing, stay on the details. But again, this team has a very good defense.”

Los Angeles’ defense ranks 13th in the NFL in total yards allowed and created consistent pressure in that earlier matchup.

Seattle’s offense has been uneven since, including a prolonged drought of first-quarter touchdowns that dates back to a Nov. 9 win over Arizona.

The Seahawks, however, counter with one of the league’s strongest defenses.

Seattle ranks in the top five and has allowed just 25 total points over its past three games, a stretch Macdonald has credited to improved execution and consistency.

“There’s no weakness,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “This is as complete of a football team as there is.”

The Rams arrive playing just as well. Los Angeles has won eight of its last nine games and has topped 40 points three times in its past seven contests.

Thursday’s game also features two of the NFL’s most productive receivers: Seattle’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the league in receiving yards, while Los Angeles’ Puka Nacua ranks second.

“They’ve been winning games and playing at a really high level, as good as anybody in the league,” McVay said. “Like I said, it’s going to be a great challenge for us.”

Los Angeles could be shorthanded at wide receiver if Davante Adams is unable to play because of a hamstring injury.

Adams leads the NFL in touchdown receptions and has been quarterback Matthew Stafford’s preferred option in short-yardage situations.

Stafford has thrown only 58 passes all season to receivers other than Adams or Nacua, in part because of the Rams’ increased use of three-tight-end formations.

Tutu Atwell and rookie Konata Mumpfield could see expanded roles if Adams sits.

Seattle has also leaned heavily on its primary targets.

The Seahawks are the only 10-win team that has targeted its third wide receivers less frequently, though Rashid Shaheed’s role has grown since joining the team midseason, and Darnold has regularly involved his tight ends.

Defensively, the Seahawks will rely on defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, who drew strong praise after Sunday’s win.

Macdonald said Murphy “probably single-handedly won us the football game on defense.”

The second-year lineman is tied for the team lead with seven sacks and is tied for fourth in tackles for loss.

“When he’s on,” defensive coordinator Aden Durde said, “he’s pretty much unblockable.”

One area Seattle hopes to improve is its running game.

The Seahawks finished last week with a season-low 50 rushing yards, including just three yards on nine carries before halftime.

Kenneth Walker III had 17 yards on nine attempts, both his lowest totals of the season.

“I think it’s got to improve pretty quick,” offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said.

