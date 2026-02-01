68,000 people never sat down: How the 12s carried the Seahawks to the Super Bowl

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

The Seahawks are headed to the Super Bowl, but the moment that sent them there was about more than a final score.

It was about sound. Energy. And 68,000 people who never sat down.

From the opening kickoff of the NFC Championship Game, Lumen Field was alive. The noise rolled down from every level, wave after wave, turning the stadium into one of the loudest and most intimidating environments in football.

This wasn’t just crowd noise; it was the power of the 12s.

Every snap by the opposing offense was met with a wall of sound. Every tackle drew a louder response. Each hit seemed to echo, feeding the Seahawks’ sideline and wearing down the team across the field.

As the game tightened, the volume only climbed.

When Seattle found the end zone, the stadium erupted. Fans jumped, screamed, slapped the walls and railings, and waved towels as the noise spilled out into the city. Cameras flashed. Phones came out. The moment demanded to be remembered.

This was Seattle at its best, relentless, unapologetic, and united.

As the final seconds ticked away and confetti filled the air, the Seahawks were crowned NFC champions once again. Players pointed to the stands. Helmets came off. Smiles spread across the field.

The 12s had shown up. And once again, they made the difference.

Carried by that energy, Seattle is headed back to the Super Bowl.

