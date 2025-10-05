50 years: History of the Seattle Seahawks

SEATTLE — The 2025 season marks 50 years of Seahawks football in Seattle. In honor of the occasion, KIRO 7 is ready to give you a quick history lesson on the team. Don’t worry – there won’t be a pop quiz at the end of this article.

The Seahawks played in the 1976 season under their first head coach, Jack Patera. The Hawks recorded their first winning season in 1978, and Patera was named NFL Coach of the Year one year later.

In 1978, the Seattle Seahawks switched to the American Football Conference (AFC) from the National Football Conference (NFC). The Seahawks were in the AFC from 1978 to 2001 and reverted to the NFC the following year.

How did the team get its name?

The NFL franchise got its name thanks to an overwhelming number of submissions in a naming contest. Fans were asked to submit suggestions, and 153 proposed Seahawks. A local high school in Pierce County – Peninsula High School in Gig Harbor, already had the Seahawk as its mascot. It comes from a bird called an osprey, or sea-hawk.

You can see some of the other suggestions that didn’t make the cut here.

Who owns the team?

The team is currently owned by Jody Allen.

The stadium

The team first played at the Kingdome, which was eventually demolished in 2000. In 2002, a new stadium was built. It was first named Seahawks Stadium from 2002 too 2004. It then became known as Qwest Field from 2004 until 2011. CenturyLink Field became the name of the field from then until 2020. That’s the year it transformed into what we know it as today: Lumen Field.

Playoff record

17-19

Most career rushing yards

Shaun Alexander holds the record for the team’s most yards rushing at 9,429. He was on the team from 2000 to 2007.

The running back was selected by the team as the 19th overall in the 2000 NFL draft.

He was #37.

Most career yards passing

Quarterback Russell Wilson holds the record for the most career yards passing for the team, totaling 37,059.

Wilson is currently the quarterback for the New York Giants. He was with the Seattle Seahawks from 2012 to 2021 and led the team to their only Super Bowl win.

Most career receptions

Steve Largent holds the team’s record for most career receptions. The number? 819. He was on the team from 1976 to 1989.

Most career sacks

Jacob Green, who was on the team from 1980 to 1991 holds the record for the Seahawks for career sacks with 115.5.

Most career points

Norm Johnson holds the record for most career points with 810. He played for the team from 1982 to 1990.

The winningest coach

Coach Pete Carroll tops the list for the team with a record of 137 wins.

He’s currently the coach for the Las Vegas Raiders, but coached the Seahawks from 2010-2023.

He led the Seahawks to their first and only Super Bowl win.

Super Bowl appearances

The Seahawks have been to the Super Bowl three times.

The first was in 2006. Quarterback Matt Hasselbeck and running back Shaun Alexander led the charge. They lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 21-10.

The Seahawks then clinched their first Super Bowl title in 2014 when they defeated the Denver Broncos, 43-8.

The team appeared in the 2015 Super Bowl as well, but lost to the New England Patriots, 28-24. The game is famous for a last-minute interception by Patriots rookie Malcolm Butler at the goal line, preventing a potential Seahawks go-ahead touchdown.

A memorable moment: The ‘Beast Quake’

In 2010, fan noise from the NCF Wild Card Game was so loud that it was registered by a local seismograph. The crowd was yelling for ‘Beast Mode’ Marshawn Lynch, and the play has since been referred to as the ‘Beast Quake.’

Why are fans called 12s?

On December 15, 1984, the Seahawks became the first professional sports team to retire a jersey in honor of their fans.

The fans, affectionately known as the 12s, have been an instrumental part of the Seahawks organization since its inception.

During a football game, there can only be 11 players from each team on the field at one time. The 12 is a nod to the fans being an honorary part of the team.

