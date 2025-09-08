49ers beat Seahawks with last-minute touchdown at season opener

SEATTLE — The San Francisco 49ers clinched a last-minute win against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday during the team’s season opener at Lumen Field.

Third-string tight end Jake Tonges caught a deflected pass for a touchdown with 1:34 left in the 4th quarter.

The final score: 17-13.

Before Sunday’s game, Tonges had never caught an NFL pass. He finished the game with three receptions.

Zach Charbonnet’s 1-yard rush early in the second quarter tied the game at 7-7, and the Seahawks took the lead on Jason Myers’ 48-yard field goal with 2 seconds left in the first half.

Myers connected again from 37 yards to put Seattle ahead 13-10 with 3:24 left in the game. That’s when the 49ers buckled down and put in the work to pull off a win in the final minutes of the game.

Sam Darnold had set the Seahawks up to win his debut with the franchise, hitting Jaxon Smith-Njigba for 40 yards to the San Francisco 14, but on second down from the 9, Nick Bosa strip-sacked him.

Darnold went 16 of 23 for 150 yards as the Seahawks mustered 234 yards of total offense.

Brock Purdy went 26 of 35 for 277 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the 49ers.

The Seahawks will now fly to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers on Sunday. Meanwhile, the 49ers will visit New Orleans to battle the Saints.

