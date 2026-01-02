Patriots’ Stefon Diggs, Christian Barmore speak for the first time following criminal charges

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. — New England Patriots players Stefon Diggs and Christian Barmore spoke publicly to the media on Friday for the first time since news broke that both players are facing separate criminal charges.

Boston affiliate WXFT first reported Tuesday that wide receiver Stefon Diggs is facing assault and strangulation charges.

One day later, domestic assault charges against defensive tackle Christian Barmore were brought to light.

Diggs, who typically speaks with reporters on a weekly basis, had not been available to the media for the past two days.

On Thursday, he began his availability by apologizing for not addressing reporters earlier.

However, Diggs made it clear he would only answer questions related to football.

“Dealing with everything, it’s an open case so I can’t be saying anything about it,” Diggs said. “Don’t expect no changes from me.”

Barmore also avoided questions about the allegations, repeatedly saying his focus remains on football and the Patriots’ upcoming game against the Miami Dolphins.

“I’m focused on Miami. Playing football,” Barmore said.

When asked to give his version of events the day of the incident, he again replied, “In the practice? Playing football.”

The NFL told Boston 25 News that both Diggs and Barmore are eligible to play this weekend.

At this time, there is no indication that either player will miss any playoff games as the legal processes continue.

