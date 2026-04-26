Nelly Korda wins Chevron Championship for 3rd major and returns to No. 1

HOUSTON — Nelly Korda won The Chevron Championship on Sunday with a performance worthy of her return to No. 1 in women's golf.

Staked to a five-shot lead at the start, Korda was efficient as ever and no one could get closer than four shots all afternoon at Memorial Park. She closed with a 2-under 70 for a five-shot victory to capture the third major of her career.

The victory was her 17th on the LPGA and 21st worldwide, and it was enough for the 27-year-old American star to move back to the top of the women's world ranking for the first time since August.

Korda not only won wire-to-wire, it was never really a contest. She hit 5-iron to 5 feet for birdie on her 16th hole of the opening round Thursday to take the lead and never trailed again.

She joined Juli Inkster (1989) and Amy Alcott (1991), both at Nabisco Dinah Shore, as the only players in the last 50 years to win LPGA majors when leading by multiple shots after each round.

And by the look of it, Korda might just be getting started on another stellar season. She has played in the final group all five tournaments she has played this year, winning the season opener and the first major, finishing runner-up in the other three.

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