Seattle Sounders FC signs Argentine superstar forward Pedro de la Vega

Seattle Sounders FC announced the signing of Argentine forward Pedro de la Vega to a four-year contract at a press conference Wednesday morning.

Sounders FC General Manager Craig Waibel said the negotiation process took a while, but the acquisition of the attacker was well worth it.

The 22-year-old de la Vega signed a four-year contract through the 2027 season.

The deal has Sounders FC paying de la Vega’s former club $7.5 million and de la Vega’s salary -- the MLS cap for a youth designated player -- of $200,000.

De la Vega will sport number 10 on the pitch, the same jersey worn by Sounders FC legend Nico Lodeiro.

“I’m very excited,” de la Vega said. “It’s an honor to play with that number and more than a pressure, it’s a motivation for me to actually honor that number and use it in a positive way.”

De la Vega made his international debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics alongside Argentine and Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi.

©2024 Cox Media Group