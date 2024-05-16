RSL’s unbeaten streak stretches to 9 with 2-0 win over the Sounders

Andres Gomez and Diego Luna both scored to give Real Salt Lake a 2-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday night that extended their undefeated streak to nine straight league matches.

Western Conference-leading Real Salt Lake (7-2-4) has five shutouts during the undefeated run.

Gomez scored on the counterattack to give RSL the lead in the 27th minute. It was his fifth goal this season.

Moments later, Danny Musovski had a pair of good chances but RSL’s Gavin Beavers saved both.

Luna doubled RSL’s lead in the 58th, getting around Seattle defender Jackson Ragen and blasting his shot past of the outstretched arms of diving goalkeeper Stefan Frei.

Luna nearly got another in the 70th minute, but Frei popped it over the crossbar. Frei finished with seven saves.

Seattle (3-6-4) was without defender Nouhou, who was suspended for the match because of yellow card accumulation.

Salt Lake’s last loss came at home against the Colorado Rapids on March 9.

