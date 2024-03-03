Brad Stuver has 5 saves, Austin plays Sounders to 0-0 tie

Brad Stuver had five saves to help Austin play the Seattle Sounders to a 0-0 tie on Saturday night.

Stuver made a diving stop of a shot by Josh Atencio in the 77th minute for Austin (0-1-1).

Seattle’s Andrew Thomas made his second consecutive start — and the second of his career — at goalkeeper in place of Stefan Frei (hamstring) and had two saves for his first career shutout.

Seattle (0-1-1) had 55% possession and outshot Austin 23-3.

Pedro de la Vega made his first start first start for the Sounders after coming off the bench last week vs. LAFC. The 23-year-old designated player had two shots and five corner kicks before he was replaced by Raúl Ruidíaz in the 63rd minute.

Ruidíaz played a volley off a cross by Atencio that hit the crossbar in stoppage time.

