Albert Rusnák and Jordan Morris each score a goal, Sounders beat Revolution 2-0

SEATTLE — Albert Rusnák had a goal and an assist, Jordan Morris also scored a goal and the Seattle Sounder beat the New England Revolution 2-0 Saturday night.

Stefan Frei had four saves for the Sounders and recorded his fifth shutout of the season.

Morris, on the counter-attack, ran onto a through ball played by Rusnák and outdueled a defender before chipping a shot from the center of the area into the top of the net to give Seattle a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute. The 29-year-old has scored seven of his eight goals this season in the past nine games.

Obed Vargas played a header forward to Rusnák who, as the defense sagged off, rolled a shot from outside the area that slipped inside the post to make it 2-0 in the 81st minute.

Seattle (8-7-7) is unbeaten — with four wins, including each of its last three games — in five straight.

Aljaz Ivacic stopped five shots for the Revolution.

The Sounders had 57% possession and outshot New England 16-12, 7-4 on target.

New England (7-12-1) has lost two of its last three games after winning four in a row.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

©2024 Cox Media Group