Twins crush Mariners 10-1 after long rain delay, erupt for eight-run sixth inning

Trevor Larnach drove in three runs, including a two-run homer, and Simeon Woods Richardson threw five scoreless innings as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Seattle Mariners 10-1 on Thursday night, according to the Associated Press.

The game, played at Target Field, was delayed by rain for 4 hours and 22 minutes.

Despite the long wait, the Twins delivered their most explosive inning of the season in the sixth, scoring eight runs—matching their highest-scoring frame since April 2023.

Brooks Lee opened the inning with a solo home run off Seattle reliever Zach Pop.

That was followed by RBI doubles from Byron Buxton and Willi Castro, a two-run single from Carlos Correa, and a two-run homer by Matt Wallner.

Minnesota (39-42) has now won back-to-back games for the first time since June 3-5.

Thursday’s performance followed Joe Ryan’s six scoreless innings in Wednesday’s 2-0 win.

Woods Richardson (3-4) kept the momentum going, shutting out the Mariners through five innings and flashing his fielding skills with a fourth-inning leaping grab on a sharp line drive hit by Seattle star Julio Rodríguez.

Larnach’s two-run blast came in the fifth inning off Mariners starter Emerson Hancock (3-4), breaking a scoreless tie.

He later added an RBI single in the sixth.

Hancock had allowed no runs through four innings before running into trouble in the fifth and being pulled in the sixth.

Catcher Mitch Garver exited the game in the fifth after taking a foul ball off his mask.

With his departure, Cal Raleigh moved behind the plate, forcing Seattle to give up the designated hitter.

The game featured the second-longest rain delay in Target Field history.

The longest was 4 hours and 50 minutes in 2017 during a 9-0 Twins loss to the White Sox.

The Mariners (47-39) continue their 10-game road trip with a three-game series at Texas beginning Friday. Right-hander Logan Gilbert (2-2, 3.12 ERA) will face Rangers righty Nathan Eovaldi (4-3, 1.56).

The Twins travel to face MLB-best Detroit for a three-game set. Minnesota may use an opener ahead of right-hander David Festa (1-2, 6.39 ERA), while the Tigers plan to start Sawyer Gipson-Long (0-0, 4.58).

