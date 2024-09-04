Seth Brown homers, hits game-ending single as A’s beat Mariners 3-2 for 2nd straight walk-off win

OAKLAND, Calif. — Seth Brown homered in the fourth inning and hit a game-ending single in the ninth that led the Oakland Athletics over the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Tuesday night for their second straight walk-off win.

With the score 2-2, JJ Bleday walked with one out in the ninth against Trent Thorton (3-3). Shea Langeliers singled and Brown capped a seven-pitch at-bat by grounding a single past the outstretched glove of second baseman Jorge Polanco and into center.

“That’s what makes baseball fun, right there,” Brown said. “We’re in the moment right now, enjoying it, and we’re fighting every pitch right now. Those games are the ones you play it for.”

The hit set off cheers among the crowd of 3,924, the smallest as the Coliseum since a May 6 game against Texas drew 2,895. Oakland has six walk-off wins this season.

Seattle has lost four straight one-run games and is 5 1/2 games back for the last AL wild card.

“I always say it’s never too late,” Mariners starter Luis Castillo said through an interpreter. “We got a chance. If the playoffs are there and it’s in our cards, we’ll get there. The thing we can do is just come in here and just keep working.”

Hogan Harris (3-3) pitched three hitless innings for the A’s, who have had four straight games end in walk-offs, the first two losses at Texas. Randy Arozarena walked with one out in the ninth but was caught stealing second in a double play as pinch-hitter Justin Turner struck out.

Oakland starter G.T. Ginn allowed two runs and five hits in six innings with seven strikeouts and one walk.

“Even though they got down early the last two nights, there’s never a feeling in that dugout that they’re out of the game,” A’s manager Mark Kotsay said. “You see the care in that room for each other, which is great.”

Castillo gave up a first-pitch homer to Lawrence Butler, then retired 11 straight batters before Brown homered to tie the score 2-2.

Cal Raleigh had two hits and two RBIs for the Mariners.

UP NEXT

RHP George Kirby (10-10, 3.63 ERA) whose 12 strikeouts are the most for a Mariners pitcher in a game this season, starts on Wednesday. LHP JP Sears (11-9, 4.21) starts for the A’s.

