Seattle Mariners announce Opening Day festivities

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners announced some of the Opening Day events happening before the M’s take on the Boston Red Sox at T-Mobile Park on Mar. 28.

More than 50 boys and girls from local little leagues will say “play ball” in unison, and a Make-A-Wish child will take a ceremonial run around the bases.

Mariners legend and seven-time All-Star Nelson Cruz will throw the first pitch, and Mariners Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki will present Julio Rodríguez with his second Silver Slugger Award.

Tickets for the opening homestand against the Boston from Mar. 28 to 31 and the Cleveland Guardians from Apr. 1 to 3, are still available at Mariners.com/Tickets.

