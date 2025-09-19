Rick Rizzs on the Mariners: ‘This is the team that can win the World Series’

Seattle Mariners broadcaster Rick Rizzs says catcher Cal Raleigh is having a season unlike any other in Major League Baseball history.

In a wide-ranging interview with KIRO 7 News on Friday, Rizzs praised Raleigh’s record-breaking year at the plate and behind it, calling his 56 home runs “a magical, mystical season” that puts him in the same conversation as Hall of Fame legends Mickey Mantle and Johnny Bench.

Raleigh recently passed Mantle’s switch-hitting home run record and tied Ken Griffey Jr. for the Mariners’ single-season mark.

“I think he’s definitely going to win the MVP award,” Rizzs said, noting Raleigh’s impact on both offense and pitching. “If he doesn’t win the award, what does a catcher have to do to win the award?”

Rizzs described Raleigh’s humility after breaking historic milestones.

When asked if he felt his name belonged with Mantle and Griffey Jr., Raleigh told him, “Maybe someday it will,” underscoring his focus on winning games and guiding pitchers rather than personal accolades.

With nine games left in the regular season, Rizzs called the Mariners’ current series against the Houston Astros “the biggest series” the team has played in decades, with the division title and home-field advantage on the line.

Both clubs entered the matchup Friday tied in the American League West standings.

Rizzs credited the front office with key additions such as Josh Naylor and the return of Eugenio Suárez, along with strong seasons from Julio Rodríguez, Jorge Polanco, and a resurgent pitching staff led by Luis Castillo, George Kirby, Logan Gilbert, and Andrés Muñoz.

He said the roster now has “no question in my mind” the potential to reach the postseason and contend for a World Series.

The longtime broadcaster also highlighted the energy from fans, with crowds averaging more than 30,000 at T-Mobile Park this season.

“The fans have come out and energized this ball club,” Rizzs said, noting the final homestand against the Rockies and Dodgers could determine the division.

Rizzs spoke about baseball’s many superstitions, including the Mariners’ recent “lucky Cheetos” ritual.

According to him, general manager Jerry DiPoto began bringing bags of Cheetos into the radio booth during rough stretches, coinciding with big wins and even a 10-game streak.

“Not only are they tasty good, but there’s also a lot of luck in this bag of Cheetos,” Rizzs joked.

He also pointed to Luis Castillo’s ritual of dragging his foot across the foul line chalk before and after innings, and even fan traditions like putting shoes on their heads during rallies.

“Whatever you believe in, keep believing as long as you keep winning,” Rizzs said.

Looking ahead, Rizzs believes the Mariners have their best chance in years to bring a World Series to Seattle.

“This is the year, I think, that this is the team that can win the World Series,” he said. “It’s a good year to be a Mariners fan.”

