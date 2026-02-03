Report: Mariners nearing trade for Cardinals All-Star Brendan Donovan

The Seattle Mariners are in the process of acquiring All-Star infielder/outfielder Brendan Donovan from the St. Louis Cardinals, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the teams had not finalized the trade.

Donovan, 29, was a first-time All-Star last year, when he hit .287 with 10 home runs, 50 RBIs and a .775 OPS.

Over a four-year major league career, he has hit .282 with a .772 OPS, 40 home runs and 97 doubles.

Donovan also won a utility player Gold Glove as a rookie in 2022.

Details of the return to St. Louis were not immediately clear, and it was unknown whether additional teams are involved.

The Seattle Times reported the Tampa Bay Rays are part of a three-team deal.

Donovan is playing on a $5.8 million, one-year contract.

He is eligible for arbitration again next winter and is on track to reach free agency after the 2027 World Series.

If completed, Donovan could fill a middle-of-the-order role similar to what Jorge Polanco provided last season.

Polanco hit 26 home runs, then became a free agent and signed a $40 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets.

Seattle finished last season one win short of the franchise’s first World Series appearance.

