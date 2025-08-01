Raleigh homers again as Mariners blank Rangers 6-0 behind Kirby’s strong start

Cal Raleigh hit his 42nd home run of the season and George Kirby threw six shutout innings as the Seattle Mariners defeated the Texas Rangers 6-0 on Thursday night at T-Mobile Park.

Raleigh’s home run, a solo shot in the fifth inning, broke the all-time single-season record for a switch-hitting catcher.

The previous mark of 41 was set by Todd Hundley with the New York Mets in 1996.

Rookie Cole Young also homered for the Mariners, launching a solo shot two batters before Raleigh to give Seattle a 3-0 lead. It was Young’s third home run of the season. He later added an RBI triple in the sixth and scored on a passed ball.

George Kirby (6-5) allowed just three hits and two walks while striking out six.

His biggest moment came in the sixth inning when the Rangers put runners on second and third with two outs. Kirby ended the threat by getting Adolis Garcia to fly out.

The Mariners opened the scoring in the fourth inning after Eugenio Suárez—returning to the team one day after being reacquired from Arizona—doubled and scored on a wild pitch.

Suárez previously played for Seattle from 2022 to 2023.

Seattle added three more runs in the sixth inning. J.P. Crawford delivered an RBI single, Young tripled in another run, and then scored on a passed ball to make it 6-0.

Caleb Ferguson, acquired from Pittsburgh at the trade deadline, made his Mariners debut with a perfect seventh inning.

Trent Thornton pitched into the ninth but was carted off with a lower left leg injury.

“It’s probably the Achilles, but that’s just speculation, so I’ll find out tomorrow,” Thornton said. “Very frustrating.”

Casey Legumina recorded the final out to secure the four-hit shutout.

Texas starter Kumar Rocker (4-5) gave up three runs and six hits over 4 2/3 innings.

The Rangers were without third baseman Josh Jung, who sat out with left calf soreness.

Up next: Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert (3-4, 3.36 ERA) will face Rangers righty Jack Leiter (7-6, 4.09 ERA) on Friday.

