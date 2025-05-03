Raleigh belts 2 HRs, Woo flirts with perfection in Mariners’ 13-1 win over Rangers

Cal Raleigh hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and Bryan Woo delivered a dominant performance on the mound to lead the Seattle Mariners to a 13-1 rout of the Texas Rangers on Friday night at Globe Life Field.

Raleigh now leads the majors with 12 home runs this season. His first homer gave Seattle a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning. An inning later, his grand slam capped off a seven-run outburst that gave the Mariners full control of the game.

Woo (4-1) retired the first 14 batters he faced before giving up a single to Jonah Heim in the fifth. He finished with eight strikeouts, no walks, and allowed just one hit over 6 1/3 innings on 87 pitches.

Julio Rodríguez added to the offensive showcase with a two-run homer to center field in the sixth inning, part of a season-high 17-hit effort by the Mariners.

Seattle has now won five straight games, their longest win streak since an eight-game stretch in August 2023. The Mariners improved to 19-12 and remain atop the American League West.

Texas fell below .500 for the first time since Opening Day, dropping to 16-17 after losing eight of their last 10 games.

The Rangers, who have struggled offensively all season, had gone 22 straight innings without scoring before Josh Smith hit a solo home run in the ninth inning.

Rangers starter Jack Leiter (2-1) lasted just 4 1/3 innings, giving up six runs on eight hits. Catcher Tucker Barnhart was brought in to pitch the final two innings and allowed three additional runs.

Randy Arozarena extended his on-base streak to 26 games with a double and a walk for Seattle.

The series continues Saturday with Mariners right-hander Luis Castillo (3-2, 3.62 ERA) scheduled to face Rangers left-hander Patrick Corbin (2-1, 3.79 ERA).

