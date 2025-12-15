Mets agree to two-year deal with former Mariners infielder Jorge Polanco

The New York Mets have agreed to a two-year contract with veteran infielder Jorge Polanco, according to a person familiar with the deal who spoke with The Associated Press on Saturday.

The person said the agreement is pending a physical and has not yet been announced, speaking on condition of anonymity because the contract is not finalized.

The deal is reportedly worth $40 million.

Polanco, 32, is coming off a productive season with the Seattle Mariners, where he hit .265 with 26 home runs and 78 RBIs.

It marked his second year in Seattle after spending the first decade of his career with the Minnesota Twins.

His move to New York comes as the Mets reshape their roster following the departures of several fan favorites, including outfielder Brandon Nimmo, closer Edwin Díaz and first baseman Pete Alonso.

Those losses left the Mets with multiple holes to address, particularly in the infield.

Last season, Polanco spent most of his time as a designated hitter while also seeing action at second base.

With Alonso no longer in New York, first base appears to be a pressing need for the Mets.

Second base may be less unsettled after the team acquired Marcus Semien in a trade involving Nimmo, while Francisco Lindor remains entrenched at shortstop.

Polanco has a history of power production and postseason experience.

He was an All-Star in 2019 with Minnesota and set a career high with 33 home runs in 2021.

After undergoing surgery in October 2024 to repair his left patellar tendon, Seattle declined his $12 million option for the 2025 season.

The Mariners later re-signed him for $7 million, and he responded with one of his strongest offensive campaigns.

That performance carried into the playoffs, where Polanco delivered several key moments for Seattle.

He drove in the winning run with a single in the 15th inning of Game 5 of the Division Series against Detroit and later hit a three-run home run in a Game 2 win over Toronto in the Championship Series.

