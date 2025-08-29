Mariners’ Victor Robles suspension reduced to 7-games

The Seattle Mariners announced Friday that the 10-game suspension of outfielder Victor Robles has been reduced to 7-days.

Per Major League Baseball, outfielder Victor Robles will serve a 7-game suspension beginning today, Aug. 29.



Robles will be eligible to return on Sept. 6 at Atlanta. — Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) August 29, 2025

Major League Baseball announced Aug. 19 that he received a 10-game suspension for throwing a bat during a game with the Tacoma Rainiers, the Seattle Mariners’ Triple-A team.

The incident happened Aug. 17 in the third inning when Las Vegas Aviators starter Joey Estes threw his first pitch inside to Robles.

Victor Robles threw his bat at the pitcher pic.twitter.com/5E4mCnOffF — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 18, 2025

The Tacoma outfielder swung defensively to avoid being hit and stepped back behind the plate, dropping his bat.

Moments later, Robles picked the bat up and tossed it toward Estes, prompting home plate umpire Joe McCarthy to eject him immediately.

Robles, who has been hit by a pitch three times in his previous four games with Tacoma, took several steps toward the mound while yelling at Estes.

Robles has missed most of the season because of a left shoulder separation and a small fracture.

©2025 Cox Media Group