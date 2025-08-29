Seattle Mariners

Mariners’ Victor Robles suspension reduced to 7-games

By KIRO 7 News Staff

The Seattle Mariners announced Friday that the 10-game suspension of outfielder Victor Robles has been reduced to 7-days.

Major League Baseball announced Aug. 19 that he received a 10-game suspension for throwing a bat during a game with the Tacoma Rainiers, the Seattle Mariners’ Triple-A team.

The incident happened Aug. 17 in the third inning when Las Vegas Aviators starter Joey Estes threw his first pitch inside to Robles.

The Tacoma outfielder swung defensively to avoid being hit and stepped back behind the plate, dropping his bat.

Moments later, Robles picked the bat up and tossed it toward Estes, prompting home plate umpire Joe McCarthy to eject him immediately.

Robles, who has been hit by a pitch three times in his previous four games with Tacoma, took several steps toward the mound while yelling at Estes.

Robles has missed most of the season because of a left shoulder separation and a small fracture.

